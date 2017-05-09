AIRSHOW-Boeing lifts 20-year industry demand forecast to $6 trillion
* New Boeing jet gets orders, but air show seen more subdued (Adds Boeing comments, orders, background)
May 9 Orchids Paper Products Co
* Orchids Paper Products Co - on May 8, entered into an equity distribution agreement with Suntrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc - Sec Filing
* Orchids Paper - under distribution agreement agent will offer, sell from time to time shares of co, par value $0.001/share, with sales price of up to $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Boeing jet gets orders, but air show seen more subdued (Adds Boeing comments, orders, background)
* Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel; deal values Parexel, at $88.10 a share or $4.6 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2skY6zk Further company coverage: