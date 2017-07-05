FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 7 hours
BRIEF-Orchids paper products company receives lender consent for amendment of credit agreements
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
North Korea
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
Mosul population 'traumatised', infrastructure badly damaged
MIDDLE EAST
Mosul population 'traumatised', infrastructure badly damaged
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 5, 2017 / 11:42 PM / in 7 hours

BRIEF-Orchids paper products company receives lender consent for amendment of credit agreements

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Orchids Paper Products Co:

* Orchids paper products company receives lender consent for amendment of credit agreements

* Orchids paper products co says will target any potential refinancing transaction to close and fund in q3 of 2017

* Company is considering a range of possible refinancing alternatives.

* Orchids paper products - credit agreement amendment, struck fixed charge coverage for period ended june 30, 2017, thereby waiving requirement for cash reserve

* Orchids paper products co - company is considering a range of possible refinancing alternatives

* Orchids paper products co - entered into amendment no. 5 to its second amended and restated credit agreement dated june 25, 2015

* Orchids paper products co -agreed not to make any dividend or other distribution payment with respect to its equity unless certain conditions are met Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.