BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Orchids Paper Products Co
* Announces 2017 first quarter results and suspends quarterly dividend to preserve financial flexibility
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Sees step-change improvements in earnings and cash flow in third and fourth quarters
* Says to suspend quarterly dividend to preserve financial flexibility and ensure capital is allocated to further success of business
* Q2 new volume $15 million to $20 million of ebitda and to run rate of $50 million to $60 million of ebitda when new capacity is sold out Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.