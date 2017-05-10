BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 O'reilly Automotive Inc:
* O’Reilly Automotive Inc announces additional $1 billion share repurchase authorization
* O'Reilly Automotive Inc - additional $1 billion authorization is effective for a three-year period, beginning on May 10, 2017.
* O'Reilly Automotive Inc - raising aggregate authorization under buyback program to $8.75 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.