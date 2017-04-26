BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 Olimpo Real Estate SOCIMI SA:
* FY net loss 187,644 euros ($204,738) Source text: bit.ly/2ouYR8T
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9165 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: