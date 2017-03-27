March 27 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc

* Orexigen Therapeutics announces commercialization and distributorship agreement with Bruno Farmaceutici S.p.A. for Mysimba® (naltrexone HCl / bupropion HCl prolonged release) in Italy

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc- Under terms of agreement, Bruno will be responsible for all commercialization activity and expenses

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc says Bruno expects that Mysimba will be available for patients in Italy in Q4 of this year

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - Orexigen Therapeutics Ireland, Bruno Farmaceutici executed a distributorship agreement for Mysimba in Italy

* Orexigen Therapeutics-Under deal co to supply Mysimba to Bruno for negotiated transfer price, upfront milestone payments at signing, first commercial sale