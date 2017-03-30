BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc
* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc- on March 28, 2017, entered into a controlled equity offering sales agreement - sec filing
* Orexigen Therapeutics -under deal co may offer and sell, through agent, shares par value $0.001 per share, with aggregate offering price up to $20 million
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018