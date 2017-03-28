March 28 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc -

* Orexigen Therapeutics reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 loss per share $1.69

* Q4 revenue $13.9 million versus $4.9 million

* According to IMS Health, 140,755 total prescriptions of contrave were filled in q4 of 2016 versus 185,944 total prescriptions filled in q4 of 2015