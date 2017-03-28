UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 28 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc -
* Orexigen Therapeutics reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* Q4 loss per share $1.69
* Q4 revenue $13.9 million versus $4.9 million
* According to IMS Health, 140,755 total prescriptions of contrave were filled in q4 of 2016 versus 185,944 total prescriptions filled in q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.