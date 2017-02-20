WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 20 Orexo AB
* Orexo completes bond buyback program
* Says has successfully completed a limited bond buyback program and in total purchased Orexo corporate bonds in the market with a nominal value of MSEK 59 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.