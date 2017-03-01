March 1 Orexo AB

* Orexo commences patent infringement litigation against Actavis for their generic versions of Suboxone® and Subutex® tablets in the U.S.

* Orexo alleges that Actavis's generic versions of Suboxone and Subutex tablets infringe Orexo's US Patent No. 8,454,996 (the '996 patent)