BRIEF-Sirtex Medical says Federal Court hearing relating to injunction application is dismissed
* Federal court hearing relating to an injunction application filed by applicant was dismissed.
March 1 Orexo AB
* Orexo commences patent infringement litigation against Actavis for their generic versions of Suboxone® and Subutex® tablets in the U.S.
* Orexo alleges that Actavis's generic versions of Suboxone and Subutex tablets infringe Orexo's US Patent No. 8,454,996 (the '996 patent)
* Granted re-certification of its international organization for standardization (ISO) accreditations, for iso-9001 and iso-13485