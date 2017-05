April 20 Orexo AB

* Q1 total net revenues SEK 127.4 million (151.0)

* Q1 Zubsolv net revenue SEK 114.1 million (98.4)

* Q1 EBIT SEK -23.2 million (-26.2)

* Says guidance issued in connection with full year report 2016 confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)