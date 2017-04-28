Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 28 Organic Farma Zdrowia SA:
* Q1 net profit 790,000 zlotys ($203,666) versus 435,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 revenue 24.3 million zlotys versus 24.8 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8789 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, May 26 The powerful Brazilian Rural Society group said on Friday it had sent a letter to development bank BNDES demanding the ouster of the Batista brothers from the board of meatpacker JBS SA following a corruption scandal involving the family that founded and runs the company.