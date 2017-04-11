BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 11 Organovo Holdings Inc:
* Organovo announces CEO transition
* Says Taylor J. Crouch appointed CEO
* Says CEO Keith Murphy resigned
* Says Taylor J. Crouch named chief executive officer, effective April 24, 2017
* Organovo Holdings Inc - Murphy will remain chairman of board, will serve as an advisor to company
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results