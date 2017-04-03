Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Orient Paper Inc
* Orient Paper receives audit opinion with going concern qualification
* Independent registered public accounting firm included a going concern qualification in its audit opinion
* Audit opinion was relating to company's audited consolidated financial statements for fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)