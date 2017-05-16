May 16 Orient Securities Co Ltd :

* Says it issued 2017 second tranche subordinated bonds worth totaling 3 billion yuan, including 3-yr subordinated bonds worth 1.5 billion yuan with coupon rate of 5.15 percent and 5-yr ones worth 1.5 billion yuan with coupon rate of 5.35 percent

