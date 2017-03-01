BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
March 1 Orient Securities Co Ltd-
* Board approved to revise proposals in relation to proposed non-public issuance of a share
* Company will issue a maximum of 800 million a shares to not more than 10 specific target subscribers
* Expects to raise a gross proceeds of up to rmb12 billion
* Company and shenergy group entered into shenergy subscription agreement
* Orient securities co - shenergy group to subscribe for not less than 200 million and not more than 230 million a shares under proposed non-public issuance of a shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
* demand for initial public offer of contango global growth ltd reached minimum raising target of $55 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: