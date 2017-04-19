New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 19 Orient Victory China Holdings Ltd :
* Company entered into a non-legally binding term sheet with haitong international investment fund spc
* Deal in relation to possible cooperation where both parties will invest total of not more than about us$50 million
* Haitong SPC would subscribe for preferred shares of a limited company to be set up by company Source text: [bit.ly/2on3JJ8] Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.