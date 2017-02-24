BRIEF-Suning Commerce Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 7
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 6
Feb 24 Orient Victory China Holdings Ltd
* Group is expected to record a substantial loss for year
* Loss is primarily attributable to share of loss for year of an associate of group which is expected to record asset impairment for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 45,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between June 5 and June 7