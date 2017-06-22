June 22 Orient Victory China Holdings Ltd
* Inside information temporary close of business of flagship
store
* On 8 June, there was a fire accident on top of third floor
of building, two floors above where co's jewelry store is
situated
* Flagship store is temporarily closed for urgent repair and
reopening date is yet to be confirmed
* According to defacement features of ceiling, urgent repair
is estimated to complete in around one month
* Management of co considers that disruption caused by water
leakage has no material effect on group's sales and operation
* Water leakage inflicted no material damage on group's
products
* Impairment to store and equipment will be fully covered by
responsible party.
