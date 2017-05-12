May 12 Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd:

* March quarter net loss 12.18 billion rupees versus net profit of 216.2 million rupees year ago

* March quarter interest earned 45.03 billion rupees versus 49.95 billion rupees year ago

* March quarter provisions 28.41 billion rupees versus 10.26 billion rupees year ago

* March quarter gross NPA 13.73 percent versus 13.80 percent previous quarter

* March quarter net NPA 8.96 percent versus 9.68 percent previous quarter

* Says approved capital plan for raising of capital for an amount not exceeding INR 50 bln Source text: (bit.ly/2r7a6RP) Further company coverage: