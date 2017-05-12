BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 12 Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd:
* March quarter net loss 12.18 billion rupees versus net profit of 216.2 million rupees year ago
* March quarter interest earned 45.03 billion rupees versus 49.95 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter provisions 28.41 billion rupees versus 10.26 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter gross NPA 13.73 percent versus 13.80 percent previous quarter
* March quarter net NPA 8.96 percent versus 9.68 percent previous quarter
* Says approved capital plan for raising of capital for an amount not exceeding INR 50 bln Source text: (bit.ly/2r7a6RP) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body