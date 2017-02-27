BRIEF-Hornbach Holding FY 2016/17 group EBIT up 14 pct
* FY 2016/17 GROUP EBIT UP DISPROPORTIONATELY BY 14% TO EUR 156.8 MILLION
Feb 27 Oriental Holdings Bhd:
* Qtrly profit attributable 154.1 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 1.86 billion rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 1.24 billion rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 82.7 million rgt Source text: [bit.ly/2mlImum] Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 21.0 million rupees versus profit 103 million rupees year ago