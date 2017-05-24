BRIEF-Honda, Toyota, Nissan to continue to financially support Takata after bankruptcy filing - Nikkei
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
May 24 Oriental Holdings Bhd:
* Qtrly net profit 65 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 1.70 billion rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly net profit 68 million rgt, revenue 1.22 billion rgt Source text (bit.ly/2rgMwG5) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, June 22 The parent of Burger King and Tim Hortons on Thursday vowed to cut the use of antibiotics in its chicken supply, joining other major fast-food chain operators in the battle against the rise of dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs.