BRIEF-Constellis announces acquisition of AMK9, ITC Capital Partners exited its stake in AMK9
* Acquired American K9 Detection Services; as part of transaction ITC Capital Partners, AMK9's former owner, has exited its stake in AMK9
May 23 Oriental Interest Bhd :
* Unit entered into 4 separate conditional sale and purchase agreements for proposed acquisitions
* Oriental interest says proposed acquisitions entail acquisitions of the lands by unit from vendors for a purchase consideration of 129.2 million rgt Source text :(bit.ly/2qKzWgM) Further company coverage:
* Acquired American K9 Detection Services; as part of transaction ITC Capital Partners, AMK9's former owner, has exited its stake in AMK9
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates Whirlpool share price)