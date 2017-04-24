April 24 Nikkei:

* Oriental Land Co Ltd's group operating profit likely climbed 3% for the year ended in March - Nikkei

* Oriental Land Co's sales for year ended in March likely increased 3% to just under 480 billion yen, roughly in line with projected 479.9 billion yen - Nikkei

* Oriental Land Co's sales and profit are expected to decline this fiscal year amid a likely dip in visitors and weak per-customer spending - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2pdRYIc) Further company coverage: