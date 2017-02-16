Feb 16 Oriflame Holding AG
* Says long-term financial targets of local currency sales
growth of approximately 10 percent per annum and an operating
margin of 15 percent remain
* Says a roadmap of how to reach operating margin target
will be presented on Capital Markets Day
* Presents an increased level of market disclosure to
include the Company's three largest markets per Business Area as
per the 2016 year-end sales results
* China accounted for 11 percent of group sales in 2016,
Russia for 17 percent, Mexico for 7 percent and Poland for 4
percent
