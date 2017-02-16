Feb 16 Oriflame Holding CEO Magnus
Brannstrom and CFO Gabriel Bennet to analysts and media at
capital markets event:
* CFO says will spend more going forward on marketing,
selling expenses
* CFO says clearly aiming to reach operating margin of
around 15 percent in 2020
* cfo says will be in lower part of the targeted net
debt/ebitda corridor of 0.5-1.5 in the next 4-6 quarters
* CEO says thinks will need to focus group's research and
development spend more on skin care and wellness products
categories, and possibly but not necessarily increase research
and development spend
* CEO says around 5 years from now, product categories skin
care and wellness will account for much more significant share
of group turnove
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)