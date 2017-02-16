Feb 16 Oriflame Holding Ag
* Oriflame Q4 local currency sales increased by 8% and euro
sales increased by 5% to e355.1m (e339.5m).
* Oriflame holding Q4 EBITDA amounted to euro 49.0 m
(e39.7m).
* Q4 operating profit was euro 42.0 m
* Oriflame holding ag says board of directors will propose
to 2017 AGM a total dividend of e1.50 per share for 2016,of
which e1.00 (e0.40) per share is to be considered
as ordinary and e 0.50 to be considered as extra dividend.
* Says ordinary dividend is to be paid in equal quarterly
instalments of euro 0.25 respectively starting in q2 2017, and
extra dividend is to be paid during q2 2017.
* Says Q1 has started in a promising way and we will
continue to deliver on our strategy
* Reuters poll: Oriflame Q4 sales were seen at 350 million
eur, ebit at 40.7 million, dividend at 0.71 euro per share
* Says q1 to date sales development is approximately 11% in
local currency
