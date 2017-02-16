Feb 16 Oriflame Holding Ag

* Oriflame Q4 local currency sales increased by 8% and euro sales increased by 5% to e355.1m (e339.5m).

* Oriflame holding Q4 EBITDA amounted to euro 49.0 m (e39.7m).

* Q4 operating profit was euro 42.0 m

* Oriflame holding ag says board of directors will propose to 2017 AGM a total dividend of e1.50 per share for 2016,of which e1.00 (e0.40) per share is to be considered as ordinary and e 0.50 to be considered as extra dividend.

* Says ordinary dividend is to be paid in equal quarterly instalments of euro 0.25 respectively starting in q2 2017, and extra dividend is to be paid during q2 2017.

* Says Q1 has started in a promising way and we will continue to deliver on our strategy

* Reuters poll: Oriflame Q4 sales were seen at 350 million eur, ebit at 40.7 million, dividend at 0.71 euro per share

* Says q1 to date sales development is approximately 11% in local currency