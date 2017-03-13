March 13 Oriola KD Oyj:
* Says Oriola and Kesko to establish chain of health, beauty and wellbeing stores
across Finland
* Parties to establish joint venture company, both having 50 pct ownership
* First stores and online store will be opened during fall 2017, target is to open total
of 15 stores by end of year
* Parties will make total investment of about 25 million euros ($26.77 million) in new
company
* Establishment of joint venture company is subject to approval of competition authorities
which is expected to be completed no later than Q3 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9338 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)