BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
* Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
April 28 ORIOLA OYJ
* Q1 NET SALES DECREASED BY 4.9 (DECREASED 2.4) PER CENT TO EUR 381.7 (401.3) MILLION
* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA DECREASED BY 7.9 (INCREASED 7.6) PER CENT TO EUR 18.5 (20.1) MILLION
* 2017 ADJUSTED EBIT ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS IS ESTIMATED TO REMAIN AT 2016 LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing