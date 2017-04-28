April 28 ORIOLA OYJ

* Q1 NET SALES DECREASED BY 4.9 (DECREASED 2.4) PER CENT TO EUR 381.7 (401.3) MILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA DECREASED BY 7.9 (INCREASED 7.6) PER CENT TO EUR 18.5 (20.1) MILLION

* 2017 ADJUSTED EBIT ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS IS ESTIMATED TO REMAIN AT 2016 LEVEL