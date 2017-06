June 2 ORION OYJ:

* ORION DIAGNOSTICA'S CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS IN OULU COMPLETED

* ‍NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNED 14 EMPLOYEES, WHO WILL PRIMARILY BE OFFERED A TRANSFER TO ORION DIAGNOSTICA'S LOCATION IN ESPOO.​

* DECISION HAS BEEN MADE TO TERMINATE OPERATIONS OF ORION DIAGNOSTICA OY IN OULU AND MOVE OPERATIONS ENTIRELY TO ESPOO

* ‍OPERATIONS OF ORION DIAGNOSTICA OY IN CURRENT PREMISES WILL END BY END OF SEPTEMBER 2017 AT LATEST​