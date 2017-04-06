BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 6 ORION OYJ
* ORION DIAGNOSTICA INITIATES CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING 14 PERSONS IN OULU
* ORION DIAGNOSTICA INITIATES CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING 14 PERSONS IN OULU
* OPERATIONS OF ORION DIAGNOSTICA OY IN CURRENT PREMISES WILL END BY END OF SEPTEMBER 2017 AT LATEST.
* NEGOTIATIONS CONCERN 14 EMPLOYEES.
* SHOULD REDUNDANCIES OCCUR, EMPLOYER WOULD, ACCORDING TO A PRELIMINARY ESTIMATE, GIVE NOTICES DURING 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.