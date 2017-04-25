BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Orion Energy Systems Inc:
* Orion Energy Systems - Q4 2017 preliminary, unaudited revenue declined 17-19 pct to approximately $15.1-$15.5 million, compared to $18.6 million in Q4 2016
* Gross margin estimate for FY 2017 is expected to be approximately 25 pct versus previous guidance of at or near 30 pct Source text:(bit.ly/2pfZeRU) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.