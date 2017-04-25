April 25 Orion Energy Systems Inc:

* Orion Energy Systems - Q4 2017 preliminary, unaudited revenue declined 17-19 pct to approximately $15.1-$15.5 million, compared to $18.6 million in Q4 2016

* Gross margin estimate for FY 2017 is expected to be approximately 25 pct versus previous guidance of at or near 30 pct Source text:(bit.ly/2pfZeRU) Further company coverage: