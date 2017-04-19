April 19 Orion Engineered Carbons SA:

* Confirms guidance for 2017 and announces expectations for first quarter 2017 and earnings and conference call date

* Estimates that adjusted EBITDA for Q1 of 2017 will be in range of EUR58 to EUR59 million

* Revenue and volume for quarter expected to be in range of EUR303m to EUR305m and 274 thousand metric tons to 276 thousand metric tons

* Company also confirms its previous full-year 2017 EBITDA guidance of EUR220 to EUR240 million.