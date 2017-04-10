April 10 Orion Group Holdings Inc:

* Orion Group Holdings Inc announces acquisition of central texas concrete construction contractor

* Orion Group Holdings Inc - deal for $6 million in cash

* Orion Group Holdings Inc- believe TBC will be neutral to slightly accretive to 2017 earnings

* Orion Group Holdings - sellers have an opportunity to earn additional $2 million over three year period based on achievement of certain financial targets

* Orion Group Holdings Inc says acquisition of Tony Bagliore Concrete Inc

* Orion Group Holdings Inc- will rebrand TBC as TAS commercial concrete and operate under one common brand for commercial concrete segment