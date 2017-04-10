BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 10 Orion Group Holdings Inc:
* Orion Group Holdings Inc announces acquisition of central texas concrete construction contractor
* Orion Group Holdings Inc - deal for $6 million in cash
* Orion Group Holdings Inc- believe TBC will be neutral to slightly accretive to 2017 earnings
* Orion Group Holdings - sellers have an opportunity to earn additional $2 million over three year period based on achievement of certain financial targets
* Orion Group Holdings Inc says acquisition of Tony Bagliore Concrete Inc
* Orion Group Holdings Inc- will rebrand TBC as TAS commercial concrete and operate under one common brand for commercial concrete segment
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results