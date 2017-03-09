March 9 Orion Group Holdings Inc

* Orion group holdings, inc. Reports adjusted fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09 excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $0.23

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says would expect to see full year 2017 ebitda grow at least 40% as compared to full year 2016

* Qtrly contract revenues $144.3 million versus $161.9 million

* Qtrly contract revenues $144.3 million versus $161.9 million

* Q4 revenue view $144.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S