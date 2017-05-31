BRIEF-Sapura Resources says Rodzlan Akib Bin Abu Bakar resigned from the post of executive director
* Dato Rodzlan Akib Bin Abu Bakar resigned from the post of executive director Source text : (http://bit.ly/2t1VR5B) Further company coverage:
May 31 Orion Real Estate Ltd:
* Deran Dabideen has been appointed as chief financial officer with effect from 1 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Dato Rodzlan Akib Bin Abu Bakar resigned from the post of executive director Source text : (http://bit.ly/2t1VR5B) Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, June 23 Ireland's minority government would review a pledge to sell a maximum of 25 percent in any of its bank shareholdings by the end of 2018 if the right opportunities arise, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Friday.