April 28 Oritani Financial Corp
* Oritani Financial Corp. Reports earnings and dividend
* Oritani Financial Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.54
* Oritani Financial Corp - net interest income increased by $1.6 million to
$26.8 million for three months ended March 31, 2017
* Oritani Financial-is considering balance sheet restructure which,among
other effects,would offset portion of real estate JV gain realized in quarter
ended March 31
* Oritani Financial- if enacted,balance sheet restructure to likely result
in prepayment fees that would negatively impact results for quarter,year ending
June 30, 2017
