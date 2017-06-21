U.S. Senator Rand Paul says would consider partial repeal of Obamacare
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Republican Senator Rand Paul said on Sunday that he remains open to supporting the Senate healthcare bill but only under certain circumstances.
June 21Orix JREIT Inc
* Says it will take out loans of 11.4 billion yen in total from The Shizuoka Bank Ltd, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd, Mizuho Bank, Ltd, The 77 bank, Ltd., Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited., on June 23, with interest rate of 0.371 percent, 0.533 percent, 0.715 percent, 0.708 percent, 0.715 percent and 0.727 percent respectively
* Previous press was disclosed on June 20
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nCRJ97
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that he sees a 50 percent probability that Republicans will be able to pass their healthcare bill.