BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19 Orkla Asa:
* Orkla Care has signed and closed an agreement to purchase 100% of the shares in the Danish company Riemann Holding A/S
* The company will be consolidated into Orkla’s financial statements as from 1 June 2017.
* The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
* In 2016, Riemann had a reported turnover of DKK 133.5 million (approx. NOK 168 million) and EBITDA of DKK 26.4 million (approx. NOK 33 million).
* The company holds good positions in the sun protection and antiperspirant markets, and with the acquisition of Riemann, Orkla Care is strengthening its presence in the pharmacy channel. Source text: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)
