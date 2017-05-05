Sharp to apply for relisting on TSE's first section
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
May 5 Orkla Asa:
* Orkla food ingredients, through its wholly owned subsidiary Eisunion GmbH, has signed and completed to purchase 100 percent of the shares in the German sales and distribution company Eis Ludwig Gräbner gmbh
* Eis Gräbner is a privately owned company established in 1929 and has 18 employees
* The company’s head office and warehouse are located in Hannover, Germany
* In 2016, Eis Gräbner had a turnover of EUR 6.5 million (approx. NOK 61 million). Several cost measures have been identified and will be implemented over the next two years
* Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.