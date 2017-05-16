BRIEF-Ningbo Tuopu plans to boost unit's capital by 426.9 mln yuan
* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 426.9 million yuan ($62.55 million)
May 16 Orkla Asa
* Orkla Food Ingredients, through its partially owned subsidiary Dragsbæk A/S, has signed and carried out an agreement to purchase 80% of the shares of SR Food A/S, the Danish sales and distribution company
* In 2016, SR Food’s EBIT came to DKK 11.3 million (approximately NOK 14 million)
* The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price Source text: here Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to invest at least 350 million yuan ($51.28 million) in auto parts project