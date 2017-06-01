BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 1 Orkla Asa
* Acquisitions are still a key factor in group's growth strategy
* Focuses primarily on acquisitions in markets and categories where group can gain a leading position and exploit economies of scale
* In line with company's dividend policy, group will continue to pay a share of its excess capital back to shareholders
* Says targets remain firm:
* "Keep the strategy on track"
* "Deliver organic growth at least in line with market growth"
* "Target annual EBIT (adj.) growth of 6-9% in BCG", Including add-ons, excluding currency effects and large acquisitions and divestments
* "Maintain a stable dividend of at least NOK 2.50 per share" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.