April 5 Orkla Asa:
* Orkla, Thon Holding as and Oestfold Energi have signed an
agreement with the investment company Jotunfjell partners on the
sale of Rygge Sivile Lufthavn as
* Under the agreement, the current shareholders, Orkla (40
pct), Thon Holding AS (40 pct) and Oestfold Energi (20 pct) are
selling all the shares in Rygge Sivile Lufthavn AS (RSL) to
Jotunfjell Partners
* This includes the take-over of the terminal building and
other civilian installations at Moss Airport Rygge, which was
operated by RSL until it was shut down on 1 November 2016
* The parties have agreed not to disclose the details of the
agreement that has been concluded
