Aug 1 (Reuters) - Orotongroup Ltd

* ‍Confirmed previous guidance for underlying FY17 EBITDA​

* Negotiated amendments to terms of facility agreement with Westpac for continuing use of existing $35 mln facility and extension of maturity​

* Co's net debt at FY17 year-end is forecast to be about $6 million versus prior guidance last announced of $10 million