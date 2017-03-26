New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 27 Orotongroup Ltd:
* Asx alert-Orotongroup strategic investment in The Daily Edited-ORL.AX
* Agreed to purchase about 30% in daily edited for $4.5 million comprising a combination of cash and Orotongroup shares
* "The investment is expected to be immediately accretive with double-digit eps accretion forecast for FY18" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.