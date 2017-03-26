March 27 Orotongroup Ltd:

* Asx alert-Orotongroup strategic investment in The Daily Edited-ORL.AX

* Agreed to purchase about 30% in daily edited for $4.5 million comprising a combination of cash and Orotongroup shares

* "The investment is expected to be immediately accretive with double-digit eps accretion forecast for FY18"