March 28 Orpea SA:

* FY revenue revenues up 18.8 pct to 2,841 million euros ($3.08 billion)

* FY recurring EBITDA up 18.5 pct to 475 million euros

* FY net income group share 257.6 million euros versus 153.3 million euros year ago

* FY real-estate portfolio up 18.7 pct to 4.1 billion euros

* 9,313 beds added over the past year

* To propose a dividend or 1.0 euro per share

* For 2017 reiterates its revenue target of 3,125 million euros, a 10 pct increase on 2016, without factoring in the impact of any new developments, with the operating margin remaining consistently firm

* Dr Jean-Claude Marian is retiring as chairman, and Philippe Charrier has been appointed non-executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9225 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)