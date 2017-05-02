May 2 Orpea SA:

* Strong growth of 10.5 pct in Q1 2017 revenue to EUR 751.7 million

* For 2017 confirms revenue target of EUR 3,125 million ($3.41 billion) (up by 10 percent versus 2016)