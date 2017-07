BRIEF-Orsero to buy other 50 pct in its JV Hermanos Fernández López

July 27 (Reuters) - ORSERO SPA:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRUPO FERNÁNDEZ TO BUY 50 PERCENT IN HERMANOS FERNÁNDEZ LÓPEZ

* WHOLLY OWNED UNIT GF DISTRIBUZIONE ALREADY OWNS REMAINING 50 PERCENT IN HERMANOS FERNÁNDEZ LÓPEZ

* PURCHASE VALUE OF 50 PERCENT IN HERMANOS FERNÁNDEZ LÓPEZ IS EUR 19 MILLION

* FINALIZES ACQUISITION OF 50 PERCENT STAKES IN JOINT VENTURES FRUTTITAL FIRENZE AND GALANDI

* SEES ACQUISITIONS TO BRING INCREASE IN NET REVENUE OF EUR 220 MILLION ON A YEARLY BASIS

* ACQUISITIONS WERE FINALIZED WITH VALUATION OF EUR 11.4 MILLION FOR 50 PERCENT IN FRUTTITAL FIRENZE AND EUR 2.9 MILLION FOR 50 PERCENT IN GALANDI