Feb 27 Orthofix International Nv
* Orthofix international reports fourth quarter and fiscal
2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 from continuing
operations
* Q4 loss per share $0.29 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $108.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $106.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Orthofix international nv sees 2017 net sales $407.0
million to $411.0 million
* Orthofix international nv sees 2017 adjusted eps from
continuing operations $ 1.48 to $ 1.58
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.68, revenue view $414.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Orthofix international nv sees 2017 eps from continuing
operations $ 1.33 to $ 1.59
