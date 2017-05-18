May 18 ORTOMA AB:

* DECIDED TO CARRY OUT A RIGHTS ISSUE OF A AND B SHARES OF ABOUT SEK 38 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* 3 EXISTING SHARES ENTITLE THE HOLDER TO 1 NEW SHARE

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS SEK 10 PER NEW SHARE

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM JUNE 1 TO JUNE 15

* SAYS HAS DECIDED TO ISSUE NO MORE THAN 1 MILLION B SHARES UNDER AN OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION AT SAME SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AS IN RIGHTS ISSUE

